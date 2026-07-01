Virginia gardener finally beats clay soil before 110-pound 'pest' starts raiding the spinach

"That feeling when you grow food [is] kind of amazing, right? And your dog looks impressed."

One Virginia gardener is drawing praise online after showing off a successful harvest from a clay-heavy yard, joking that the only remaining problem is a 110-pound Rottweiler that keeps going after the spinach.

What happened?

The update was posted to Reddit's r/vegetablegardening community. The gardener explained that they lived near Washington, D.C., and despite trying for a long time, the clay-based yard produced little beyond cherry tomatoes.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The gardener added that now, though, "I grew stuff! Like. Real food! This is four years of trying." They went on to say, "Thanks to groups like this on Reddit and Facebook, I got tons of great tips. Also the weather has been kind… All I need now is to figure out a deterrent for my 110lb pest that keeps eating all of my spinach."

The OP also revealed that the garden relied on homemade and thrifted tools, including terracotta ollas for slow watering, olla tops reused as bee waterers, in-ground compost bins made from thrift-store colanders, soaker hoses, and PVC frames holding shade cloth to reduce summer scorch.

Why does it matter?

The garden is a reminder that growing food does not require flawless soil or pricey infrastructure.

Even producing part of a household's food at home can lower grocery bills, especially for items like herbs, leafy greens, and tomatoes. It can also improve flavor, since produce harvested at home is often eaten soon after picking instead of traveling long distances first.

There are broader upsides, too. Gardening helps people stay active, spend time outside, and may support mental well-being by easing stress and giving people a sense of accomplishment. And when it takes a long time, like in this case, that sense of accomplishment can be huge.

The methods used in this garden also reflect ways of working with natural systems, including water-saving irrigation, composting, and pollinator-friendly features.

What are people saying?

People in the comments quickly cheered the gardener's progress. "Four years?! That first real harvest has to feel amazing. Congrats!" one wrote.

Other commenters also shared practical suggestions while encouraging the gardener to keep going.

"Remove any of those leaves that are touching the ground. You'll end up fighting powdery mildew," another commenter suggested.

One commenter captured a feeling many gardeners recognize: "That feeling when you grow food [is] kind of amazing, right? And your dog looks impressed."

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