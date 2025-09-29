Officials advance new ban that will force changes for some football fans: 'Support this fully'



Now, in the height of football season, a common tailgating item is being banned in New York.

Disposable, polystyrene foam coolers will no longer be allowed in the state as of Jan. 1, 2026.

As Syracuse.com reported, a ban on styrofoam coolers will be implemented throughout the state of New York at the beginning of the new year. As of Jan. 1, stores and food service companies will no longer be allowed to sell foam coolers or ice chests.

New York's Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to choose reusable, more durable, and sustainable coolers instead of these throw-away options.

This New York commitment follows previous bans on single-use styrofoam containers and packing peanuts. The purpose of these bans is to reduce non-recyclable waste and decrease litter in New York neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, other states, including Washington and California, have implemented their own styrofoam bans to clean up their communities.

Even if a ban isn't yet in place where you live, replacing styrofoam containers with more sustainable options is one of the best things you can do for your health and the planet.

Polystyrene materials don't naturally biodegrade and remain in the environment for many years. As the particles slowly break down over time, wild animals can ingest the pieces, becoming injured or dying as a result.

Polystyrene is also a known carcinogen, which means the chemicals it contains can leach into food, especially if it's hot.

"Foam bans have proven to be an effective tool to successfully reduce the prevalence of polystyrene foam in the environment and the waste stream, and they encourage a shift to alternatives, such as those that may be recyclable, compostable, or reusable," the New York Department of Environmental Conservation wrote.

"Need a ban on all plastic packaging/ food wrappers/containers period," a Facebook user commented on the department's sharing of the news. "We already have plant-based biodegradable options."

"This is great news," another Facebook user wrote.

"Awesome," someone else shared. "Support this fully."

