Teen feeling 'extremely guilty' over old purchases told the best fix is to keep wearing them

"Your guilt is coming from a place of goodness! Always remember that."

A student's confession of guilt about fast fashion purchases is resonating with other Reddit users.

In the post, shared in r/sustainability, the original poster said classroom documentaries on consumerism and popular fast fashion brand Brandy Melville left them feeling "like a horrible person" and "extremely guilty" for clothes they bought previously.

Their dilemma over no longer wanting to support fast fashion companies like Shein and simultaneously feeling guilty for wearing items they already own struck a chord with many online.

The response from commenters was overwhelmingly clear: Don't throw the clothes away, keep wearing them. The most sustainable option is often the one already in your closet.

Replacing perfectly usable clothing with more ethical alternatives can cost more while driving demand for production, shipping, packaging, and eventual waste. In other words, using what you already have can be both the greener choice and the more affordable one.

That's especially relevant because fast fashion has become a major environmental issue.

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Companies often make cheap, rapidly produced garments with synthetic fibers. They also require significant water use, chemical dyes, and global shipping networks that contribute to pollution.

When people discard those clothes after only a short period, they add to landfill waste and can shed microplastics. Extending the life of each item, even one you regret buying, helps reduce that harm by slowing the cycle of constant replacement.

It can also help shift the focus from guilt to action.

Wearing clothes longer, learning basic repairs, repurposing damaged items, and shopping secondhand when you truly need something new can all reduce your footprint without forcing you to waste money you've already spent.

For shoppers on a budget, that may be the most practical and sustainable path.

The OP said that since these documentaries opened their eyes to the problems of fast fashion, they now plan to buy secondhand when they can.

Commenters were quick to reassure the teen that sustainability is a process, not a purity test.

"Your guilt is coming from a place of goodness! Always remember that," one user wrote.

Another commenter said, "If you already have it, use it."

A third person offered: "I bought these years ago before I knew better, and I'm wearing them out so they don't end up in a landfill."

The moral of this story is that making better choices now matters more than punishing yourself for old ones.

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