After raising her litter, stray mom cat Lily still waited for someone to choose her

Younger animals often draw quick interest, while adult pets can end up waiting longer for a loving family.

Even though all of her kittens have found homes, Lily, a stray mother cat, is still waiting for one of her own.

A rescue post about Lily drew sympathy online and highlighted how easily mother cats can be passed over.

What happened?

A TikTok from Animal Outreach Rescue centered on Lily, a stray mother cat who was still searching for a forever home after every one of her kittens had been adopted.

#rescuecat #sheltercat #animaloutreach #placerville ♬ original sound - Animal Outreach @animaloutreachrescue ‼️UPDATE: Lily has had MANY adoption inquiries over the weekend with multiple potential adopters planning to come tomorrow morning to meet her 💜 We will keep you all updated on when she gets adopted! Meet Lily (aka Mom) 💕 Lily came to us as a stray in June of 2025. Her kittens have all found loving homes, and now it's her turn. She's been in our care for over a year, making her our longest shelter resident. Lily is the kind of cat who knows exactly who she is. She enjoys a peaceful home and builds strong bonds with the people she trusts. She'd be happiest as the only pet in a calm home where her personality can truly shine. She's also on a special diet to help keep her healthy. If you've been looking for a companion with a little charm, a little confidence, and a whole lot of personality, Lily might be your perfect match. Come meet Lily during adoption hours or learn more at animaloutreach.net. Sharing her story could help her find the home she's been waiting for 🏡🐾 #adoptacat

Viewers responded with sympathy, and some said they wished they were able to take her in themselves.

One commenter wrote, "I would take Lily in a heartbeat if I didn't already have four cats." Another added, "What a sweetie! I hope she gets adopted soon."

Another TikTok user expressed their love for orange cats in particular: "Orange cats are SO loving — whoever adopts her will be so lucky!"

Why does it matter?

Lily's story reflects a common pattern in rescue work: younger animals often draw quick interest, while adult pets can end up waiting longer for a loving family, even after caring for a litter.

One commenter shared, "I adopted my boy after he had been in the shelter for 2.5 years. He is so loving, sweet, a big snuggle bug, so grateful. Had him for 10 years now is the best decision I ever made. I hope she finds her perfect home."

For the right household, an adult cat's established personality can be one of the biggest advantages.

What can I do?

The rescue said several prospective adopters were expected to come meet Lily.

"UPDATE: Lily has had MANY adoption inquiries over the weekend with multiple potential adopters planning to come tomorrow morning to meet her. We will keep you all updated on when she gets adopted!" the rescue wrote.

Animal Outreach Rescue also encouraged people who are interested to "come meet Lily during adoption hours or learn more at animaloutreach.net."

Another commenter wrote, "Hope she finds her home soon."

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