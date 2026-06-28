Virginia residents say they'll never forget the sound after storm shreds Fairfax County homes

Large trees were broken apart, with some reduced, as one resident put it, "into toothpicks."

Virginians are sharing accounts of hail and violent wind as a TikTok post about the storm gains traction online.

Its caption captured the mood plainly: "Residents in Burke, Virginia, say they'll never forget the sound."

Posted by independent reporter Ben Dennis (@broadcastben), the video focuses on the Chatham Towne community in Fairfax County, south of George Mason University.

Several blocks were hit, with snapped trees, crushed cars, and damaged homes.

What happened?

The footage follows the reporter as he moves through debris-covered streets.

"Really just destruction all around me," Dennis said.

One resident compared the scene to something out of a film, saying, "It was like a movie."

Large trees were broken apart, with some reduced, as Dennis put it, "into toothpicks."

#FairfaxCounty #Virginia #StormDamage @broadcastben Residents in Burke, Virginia say they'll never forget the sound. A powerful storm ripped through the Chatham Towne community in Fairfax County, leaving behind snapped trees, crushed cars and damaged homes just south of George Mason University. Many neighbors I spoke with are convinced a tornado touched down here, but the National Weather Service will be the one to make that determination. Tonight, amid the destruction, there's also relief: fire officials told me, as far as they know, everyone they know of is uninjured. #BurkeVA #SevereWeather @nws @DC News Now ♬ original sound - Ben Dennis

Neighbors told him the storm intensified quickly, starting with hail before rain began blowing sideways in strong winds.

"My son was like, 'Get away from the window! Get away from the window!'" one resident recalled.

People told Dennis they believed a tornado may have come through, but he said the National Weather Service believed "it was a strong system of straight winds." NWS said it would send a crew to determine exactly what passed through the area.

Despite the extensive damage, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department told Dennis it was unaware of any injuries.

Why does it matter?

Storms powerful enough to snap mature trees and tear up residential blocks can upend daily life.

The damage can leave families without electricity, phone service, transportation, or even a safe place to stay overnight.

Extreme weather disasters can batter homes, strain emergency response systems, and lead to costly repairs that many households are not prepared to handle.

Power outages can pose serious health risks during hot weather, while fallen trees and blocked roads can make it hard for neighbors and first responders to move quickly.

The video shows how quickly severe weather can shift from unsettling to life-altering.

Even if there are no injuries, the cost of cleanup, temporary housing, and lost services can affect a community long after the winds die down.

What are people saying?

Commenters said the video matched what they had just experienced.

"I live two minutes away. It was horrible," one person wrote. "Lost phone service and power most of the day and night."

Another added, "Lived here 40+years and never seen anything like this."

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