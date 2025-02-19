Beachgoers devastated after returning to infuriating scene on city street: 'Make sure you get a police report'

"I am so disheartened that people are so downright awful."

South Beach vacationers with cleaner holiday travel ambitions apparently had a visit from Krampus in December instead of Santa Claus, according to the family's message on Reddit.

The post, made on the r/extremelyinfuriating subreddit, involves the family's new electric bikes, a $3,500 investment, according to the post. After being stored safely (they thought), the vacationers later discovered that the lock was cut and the high-tech rides were stolen. It happened as they were watching a movie on Christmas, according to their story.

The rides even included a wagon-style model made for the family's two toddlers.

"I am extremely infuriated. Also devastated," they posted.

It's a particularly distressing scenario because the family provided a prime example of planet-conscious, energy-savvy traveling. They rode the train to the beach with the new bikes in tow. Using public transportation is a move that can save the average commuter hundreds of dollars a year when a gas-guzzler is parked. What's more, every mile traveled on buses, trains, and other public means can nix about a pound of heat-trapping air pollution per mile. It's proof that parking a car can stack up some serious benefits.

That's important, as reducing planet-warming exhaust is crucial to limiting increasing risks for severe weather. NASA has linked the fumes to greater chances for droughts, wildfires, coastal storms, and other disasters that endanger life and property — and these events are even impacting insurance coverages and costs.

The South Beach vacationers were doubling down on the clean travel vibes by cycling about the beachside on e-bikes, also a money-saving move. Depending on where you live, there may even be tax breaks available to help with the purchase. The bikes can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, as noted by the Redditors.

"We'd been riding all up and down the beach path, to multiple playgrounds, over the bridge to the Children's Museum and Star Island, and had more plans. Now … that was taken from us," the family wrote.

YouTuber Frankie Lapenna may have a solution. He developed an e-bike that looks like streetside utility boxes. Once parked, the ride blends into the urban landscape, invisible to would-be thieves. While likely created in jest, the stolen Florida e-bikes are evidence that creative minds might be needed.

It's a problem for northern e-bike riders, too. The Columbia Journalism Review reported that 54% of 500 survey participants, all delivery drivers, reported having their e-bikes stolen.

"I am so disheartened that people are so downright awful," the South Beach vacationers posted.

"That sucks … Make sure you get a police report," another Redditor commented.

