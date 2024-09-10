  • Home Home

Architects design remarkable 'stealth' home that completely blends into the landscape — here's what makes it unlike any other property

The accomplishment is yet another example of the benefits of working with nature rather than against it.

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
The accomplishment is yet another example of the benefits of working with nature rather than against it.

Photo Credit: Design Over The Norms

A Greek architecture firm has designed a home that combines concepts found in nature with the elegant lines of stealth aircraft. The result is a stunning structure unlike any other. 

As detailed by Designboom, the team at Design Over The Norms drew inspiration for Stealth House from the history of the land on which it is built. Once used to cultivate pomegranates and vineyards, the hill near Patras now features the duplex home. 

A natural color scheme helps Stealth House blend into the environment, while a subterranean level is perfectly suited for hot and dry summers. As noted by the web magazine, the underground rooms are cool and have a stable temperature all year round. 

Instead of relying on dirty fuels for its energy needs, Stealth House uses geothermal energy, a clean, renewable source of power that pulls heat directly from Earth. 

This sustainability strategy doesn't just help keep the air pristine, reducing air pollution from dirty energy associated with one in five deaths worldwide in 2018, according to a Harvard study; it is also a surefire way to lower utility bills.  

The U.S. Department of Energy notes that geothermal heat pumps alone can cut power bills by as much as 65% compared to conventional heating and cooling solutions. Per Designboom, Stealth House depends on geothermal energy for heating, cooling, irrigation, and potable water. 

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

Each duplex has a private pool and three bedrooms and can house up to six people. The design firm also ensured the units' spacious layouts were well-ventilated and took advantage of the scenic views in the area, including of the Ionian Sea.  

"The careful positioning of these spaces not only enhances privacy but also integrates seamlessly with the hill's natural contours," Designboom wrote

The accomplishment is yet another example of the benefits of working with nature rather than against it. 

One passive home designed specifically to handle the hot climate in Los Angeles turned to solar panels for its energy needs and generates more power than it needs. In Houston, the city's first-ever certified passive building has a green roof that supports pollinators and improves climate resilience by retaining stormwater.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"It is an organization that believes it is strongest when the various powers of the individual superheroes come together and make the big robot."
Business

Meet the stealth group tackling the world's biggest problems — the 'Voltron' of climate solutions

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x