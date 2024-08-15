Shopper in disbelief after finding cult-favorite kitchen appliance at local thrift store: 'It has literally no wear on it'

We all have a dream thrift item, from viral dresses to vintage cameras secondhand shoppers are always searching for that elusive find. One lucky shopper secured their "white whale," finding a high-end Dutch oven for a steal.

If you are looking for inspiration to keep checking the shelves of your local secondhand shop, look no further than r/ThriftStoreHauls. Folks take to this subreddit to show off their best deals and favorite items. In one post, a lucky shopper shared the piece they scored for a fraction of the original price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This Redditor was lucky enough to find a Staub cast-iron Dutch oven, in what appears to be the 5.5 quart size. The post includes three photos, one showing the outside of the pot, one showing the inside, and a third showing the $39.99 price tag.

This Dutch oven looks virtually spotless and is a great price. Staub Dutch ovens sell for about $400 new, so this is a 90% discount.



Thrifting has gained popularity in recent years, with more people looking to stretch their budgets and save money on everyday items. The savings can really add up depending on what you are buying, but even if you just swap out half your new clothing purchases, you can save around $100 a year.

Shopping secondhand is also an accessible way to lower your carbon footprint. The Waste and Resources Action Programme found that: "Extending the life of clothes by just nine months of active use would reduce carbon, water and waste footprints by 20-30% each."

Commenters were thrilled for this shopper.

One person wrote, "Amazing find! Looks brand new!" to which the original poster responded: "I believe it is, it has literally no wear on it!"

Someone else said: "Shockingly inexpensive compared to retail! Great find!"

Another commenter added: "This is also my white whale and I could not be more jealous that you got this an order of magnitude cheaper than retail!"

