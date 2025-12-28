Homebuyer outraged after taking closer look at real estate listing with baffling details: 'That's a whole new level of gross'

A real estate listing caught a Reddit user's eye recently, but what surprised them most was how the agents were selling it. They shared photos with the community at r/McMansionHell of the creative selling technique.

"Listing in my area with copy pasted mcmansion pasted over actual house to show the 'pOtEnTiAl' " the original poster wrote. "None of you will be surprised that it's Staten Island."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The listing shows both how the property currently looks and how it could look with some creative Photoshopping. The reimagined property included tearing down the old house, building a tacky new one, and cutting down a bunch of trees for more lawn.

The icing on the cake is that the original home has classic appeal from the outside, though it may have structural issues that warrant a demolition regardless.

Either way, the idea of unnecessarily churching up that landscape for a brand-new build is quite wasteful. Mature trees are invaluable assets to homeowners and the environment. Their deep root systems help mitigate surface flooding, for example. This helps keep homes safe in storms. The deep root systems also prevent soil erosion, which could be catastrophic in homes built close to a coastal cliff, as seen here.

On the environmental side, trees are vital supports to healthy ecosystems and sequester carbon in the process. Plus, mature trees improve local air quality and reduce heat island effects, benefits which both residents and neighbors can enjoy.

Increasing lawn space isn't as luxurious as it's cracked up to be, either. Lawns require an inordinate amount of watering and maintenance. Native ground cover, such as clover, can meet the same needs, look just as nice, and require far less work to keep up.

Between the poor taste of the imagined replacement and the classic look of the original property, the Reddit community was not a fan of the Staten Island real estate agent's tactics.

"Well that's a whole new level of gross," one commenter said.

"Shameless," another replied.

