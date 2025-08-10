Photos of mansion with 'horrid' design spark backlash: 'This bad taste is stomach-turning'

A Redditor found a monstrous house in Staten Island, New York, that highlighted the absurdity of the construction of many modern homes.

Posting in the r/McMansionHell subreddit, the poster shared photos of the 8,380-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home on Staten Island.

Sure enough, the pictures show a garishly decorated, questionably designed home that fits the McMansion definition perfectly.

According to the subreddit, the definition of a McMansion is a large home that incorporates multiple architectural styles in a disjointed mishmash of a building.

Notable design features include windows of differing sizes and shapes, or that are impractically placed, superfluous columns, strange roof designs, and multiple building materials used in the exterior facade of the house.

This house certainly ticks those boxes, and the interior's gaudy design choices reinforce that opinion.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Apart from being ugly, McMansions have a number of other issues, both structural and environmental.

Because their designs are more focused on big spaces and less on thoughtful construction, they are woefully inefficient to power, heat, and cool, meaning occupants rack up a massive energy bill just to keep it feeling comfortable. This also leads to higher rates of pollution, as the energy needed to keep things running often comes from dirty sources.

Solar power would be a solution to this problem. It can reduce monthly energy bills as low as $0 while helping to reduce your carbon footprint. EnergySage has free tools to help you save up to $10,000 on installation, with quick quotes from vetted local installers.

With no such redeeming features visible in these photos, however, commenters were quick to pile on this absurd home.

"Jesus, this is horrid," said one, "I'm eating lunch… thanks a lot."

"McMansions are money pits, that's the point," said another, "You never get out of the hole its chaos creates. A McMansion is irrational."

"This bad taste is stomach-turning," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.