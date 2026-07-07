Staking tomato plants can boost harvests by up to 75%, and airflow is why

With the plants off the ground, vital pollinators are more likely to see them.

Tomato growers looking for a bigger harvest may not need fancy tools or expensive products. One simple change — getting plants up off the ground — could make a major difference in how much fruit a backyard garden produces.

What's happening?

The creator, MIgardener, recently posted a YouTube video about easy ways to raise tomato production, and one of the biggest takeaways was the value of supporting plants so they stay healthier and get more air. The video title tells viewers they can "Grow up to 75% more tomatoes easy!"

In the video, the creator said the same basic approach works for both determinate and indeterminate tomatoes: keeping them elevated instead of letting them rest on the soil. The creator added, "A tomato growing along the ground has so much less airflow than one up off the ground, and that airflow is incredibly important."

He goes on to explain that the airflow helps with pollination. While tomatoes can actually self-pollinate for the most part, with the plants off the ground, vital pollinators are more likely to see them, and greater pollination leads to higher yields.

Why does it matter?

A larger tomato harvest can mean lower grocery bills, especially during the summer, when fresh produce is in heavy rotation. Growing tomatoes at home can also deliver better flavor than many store-bought options, since the fruit can ripen fully on the vine instead of being picked early for shipping.

Gardening also comes with benefits beyond the plate. Time spent outdoors tending plants can support physical activity and reduce stress, while a productive garden can make it easier for families to add more fresh food to their meals.

Simple methods such as staking can also help gardeners avoid common plant problems before they start. Better airflow can reduce the damp, crowded conditions that often invite disease, helping people get more out of the water, space, and effort they already put into their gardens.

That can be especially helpful for beginners, who may assume a bigger harvest requires more fertilizer or more complicated techniques, when basic support and plant care can go a long way.

What can I do?

Supporting plants early, rather than waiting for them to flop over, can help keep foliage dry, improve airflow, and make fruit easier to spot and pick. Staking, caging, or trellising can help.

There are plenty of tips for building a productive garden at home. If pests or weeds become an issue, chemical-free approaches can also help protect your harvest while keeping your garden routine simple.

Viewers of the video also shared their own success stories. One commenter said, "Thanks to your videos I have increased my garden size from 100sqft to 500sqft ... On track to grow 1 ton of completely organic food! Great video, thanks!"

Another added, "I've tried growing tomatoes for a number of years ... I learned the trick last year for gently tapping the open flowers and had way more success with fruit setting than ever before!"

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