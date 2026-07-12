Tiny brown eggs on a pumpkin leaf lead a gardener to squash bugs and cucumber beetles

"You can just remove the eggs with your fingers and put them in a sealed baggie."

A routine check of a pie pumpkin plant turned up a cluster of tiny, shiny brown eggs hidden beneath a leaf.

That small find soon led to a classic backyard garden problem: squash bugs first, and then cucumber beetles.

What happened?

Reddit users on r/gardening quickly responded to a pest-identification question from a home grower. In the original Reddit post, the gardener described "small, tannish-brown, shiny insect eggs" under a pumpkin leaf and asked whether they were "friends, or are they foes?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



The replies were direct. One commenter said, "Um I believe that's one of your pumpkins' worst nightmares come true - squash bugs." Another recommended fast removal: "You can just remove the eggs with your fingers and put them in a sealed baggie. They'll come right off the leaf."

After acting on that advice, the original poster shared an update: "We removed all of the many eggs we could find, as well as 3 adult squash bugs." But the situation kept escalating, and in a later update, the gardener wrote, "I just discovered I also have freaking cucumber beetles."

Why does it matter?

For many people, growing their own food is one of the best ways to save money on produce, enjoy fresher, better-tasting food, and get more light physical activity. It can also support mental health by reducing stress and creating a rewarding routine.

Pest problems such as squash bugs can threaten pumpkins, squash, and other cucurbits that gardeners may have spent weeks or even months tending. Losing plants can mean losing part of a household's food supply — along with the time, effort, and excitement invested in growing it.

The thread showed how quickly pests can multiply. The gardener said they found adults "making more eggs," while commenters warned that catching the problem early is essential. Because many people want to avoid broad chemical sprays around food crops, identifying the pest correctly can make a major difference in how effective the response will be.

What can I do?

Commenters mostly pointed to the same solution for gardeners facing similar infestations: frequent checks and manual removal. One person advised, "I would just check my plant for 15 mins every day, cut off the eggs and knock the adults off into soapy water." Another suggested using tape to lift egg clusters from leaves.

That kind of hands-on control can be especially useful for people trying to reduce chemical use in the garden.

In this case, the gardener addressed one problem only to discover another. Catching infestations early can improve the odds of saving plants and preserving the benefits of a home garden.

As one commenter put it, "You're doing great rn catching the eggs and stopping the cycle from the start." The gardener also remained hopeful, writing, "I think and hope I caught this early!" even after reporting, "I just discovered I also have freaking cucumber beetles."

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