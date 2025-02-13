Homeowner shocked to find mysterious 'devil plant' taking over lawn — and it comes with a hidden danger

"I hate to spend my day pulling these out just for them to return a month later."

One smart homeowner sought the insight and advice of the r/lawncare subreddit, regarding an invasive weed in their rock walkway and lawn. "What invasive plant is this?" the OP asked.

The attached photos show patches of a leafy green weed overtaking the spaces between the rock pathway, and creeping into the adjacent rock lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Anyone know ... an easy way to clear it? I hate to spend my day pulling these out just for them to return a month later," the OP, who is in the Pacific Northwest, wrote.

"Spurge," one user declared. "When you try to pull it it will drop all its seeds like an a******."

Originating from Europe and Asia, spurge, also known as leafy spurge, is a highly invasive and toxic weed that invades grasslands, pastures, prairies, and the roadside.

The weed easily overtakes a lawn as its seed droppings are widely dispersed when ripe or disturbed. Seed droppings can be found up to 15 feet from the original plant, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The invasive weed also contains a toxic milky sap that causes adverse physical reactions in humans that come into contact with it, as well as wildlife that consume it.

Due to its aggressive growth and toxicity, spurge has displaced many native prairie plants, outcompeting them for resources necessary for growth. It has also led to the reduction of certain wildlife species that feed in prairie environments, including grassland birds.

Invasive weeds are a headache to remove, but invasive lawns are even more labor-intensive. Most American lawns are non-native grass species that grow fast and require large amounts of water for upkeep. It's why many homeowners find themselves frequently mowing the lawn in the warmer months.

Lawns containing native plant species grow slower and require less water for maintenance. They can save you time and money on lawn upkeep and water bills while creating healthier ecosystems for pollinators that protect our food supply.

Replacing your non-native lawn grass with native plants or slow- and low-growing lawn options, such as clover or buffalo grass, could save you from firing up the old lawn mower every week.

"How did you get a picture of my nightmares?!" one commenter joked.

"The devil…I have it everywhere," one user shared.

"I too would like to know how to kill it," another commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



