Architects share stunning photos of home that blends seamlessly into its surrounding forest: 'We are part of a greater system'

Their approach minimizes ecological disruption.

by Megan Lewis
Photo Credit: Keith Isaacs

Altura Architects, a studio focused on sustainable design, has taken on a project, the Spruce Ridge Cabin, in the beautiful and dense high-altitude red spruce forests of Sylva, North Carolina.

Its mission is to create structures that integrate seamlessly into their natural environments while minimizing their environmental impacts and footprints. In this project, spotlighted by Designboom, the home was made for a client passionate about environmental conservation.

Altura Architects values creativity, sustainability, integrity, civic responsibility, and family, and you can see these come to life in its projects. The hope is to create timeless, trusted, and sustainable projects.

The company's approach for the Spruce Ridge Cabin minimized ecological disruption by preserving the ecosystem and using natural materials such as cedar and cement plaster to blend it into the landscape. It reduced the cabin's footprint with a cantilevered structure and careful positioning of the building within the forest.

The firm hopes to preserve delicate ecosystems, and this project benefited the environment through responsible site management and conservation and the consumer by offering a harmonious and immersive experience in nature.

Altura Architects also ensured that the cabin's design incorporated sustainable practices, such as stormwater management and forest preservation. The cabin is energy efficient with a passive solar design and natural insulation, which helps to reduce the need for artificial heating and cooling.

"We understand that we are part of a greater system," Altura Architects stated. "We believe we have a responsibility to create a positive and lasting impact on that system through our people and projects. We also believe in supporting people and projects that value equity and diversity, health, economy and education."

