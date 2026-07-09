Homesteader tossed one sprouting potato into a raised bed, then watched 'Irish bamboo' take over

"You can pull the potatoes that are sticking out of the soil now."

A sprouting red potato ended up in a raised bed where it was never meant to be planted, as a gardener on the r/homestead community reported. Soon, a space planned for carrots and flowers was being dominated by potatoes instead.

What happened?

On Reddit, the gardener said a single red potato, along with red and russet potatoes from their compost pile, grew far more vigorously than expected.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the post, the grower called the plants "Irish bamboo" because they were so fruitful.

What began as an accidental garden takeover turned into a conversation about the right time to harvest, ways to improve the crop, and whether the flowers need any attention.

A full potato harvest usually comes after the tops turn yellow and die back, and adding soil or mulch around the stems through a technique called hilling can encourage additional tubers.

"If you want to harvest them, you wait until late summer or fall when the plant starts to turn yellow and die," a commenter advised. "Then pull out the pitchfork."

Why does it matter?

Growing food at home does not always begin with a carefully mapped-out plan. Sometimes it starts with scraps, compost, or a vegetable that sat too long on the counter.

Since potatoes are a staple item for many shoppers, even a small harvest can reduce grocery spending. Many gardeners also think produce tastes better when it is picked at the right time rather than shipped and stored.

Gardening can lower stress, provide a satisfying routine, and add regular physical activity through jobs such as digging, watering, and moving soil. An unexpected success can also make growing food feel easier.

What can I do?

If your potato plants suddenly take over, wait to dig them out unless you are looking for new potatoes. For larger potatoes that are better for storage, let the plants die back naturally.

"You can pull the potatoes that are sticking out of the soil now," one user wrote. "Or cover them with mulch right away."

As they grow, keep the tubers covered by mounding soil, compost, or straw around the stems. Hilling can keep potatoes from being exposed to sunlight and may improve yield, and if flowers appear, many growers simply leave them alone.

"Don't wait until the sunlight turns them green (not good to eat green potatoes)," the user added.

With a little patience and some basic know-how, even an unplanned planting can become a useful harvest. Sometimes the simplest way to start growing food is by accident.

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