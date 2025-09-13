Homeowner discovers sticky issue coming from neighbor's property: 'Brutal'

We don't get to choose our neighbors, and sometimes their choices, or lack thereof, can spill over into our lives. One Reddit user learned this the hard way when a neighbor's tree was infested with spotted lanternflies, which left a sticky mess all over their car.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The frustrated homeowner turned to the popular subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating to vent about the ongoing nuisance.

These invasive insects, known for their destructive feeding habits, excrete a sugary substance called honeydew. While it may sound harmless, honeydew can coat anything, from cars to patio furniture, and it promotes the growth of sooty mold.

Beyond this inconvenience, lanternflies pose an ecological threat, as their feeding can weaken native plants and disrupt local ecosystems.

Given the situation, it's easy to see why the user felt compelled to share their experience. "How is this mild?" one commenter said. "I would crash out if this happened to me."

While many homeowners are eager to act in climate-friendly ways — such as by planting native trees, installing solar panels, or switching to chemical-free lawn care — uncooperative neighbors sometimes stand in the way.

Whether it's a refusal to manage invasive species, objections to landscaping changes, or even complaints about aesthetics, these tensions can slow or stop eco-conscious efforts.

To overcome these barriers, clear communication is often necessary, with a focus on shared benefits such as lower utility bills or improved property values. In some cases, local ordinances or mediation services can also help resolve disputes.

Commenters sympathized with the original poster's situation, sharing both empathy and practical advice.

"Buy a car cover! Annoying but less annoying than having to wash the car," one user suggested. Another chimed in: "Lanternflies are brutal. They've wrecked a ton of trees in my area." A third added a glimmer of hope, writing, "I've read that predators like spiders and praying mantis have discovered them and are chowing down."

