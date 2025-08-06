Woman shares clever hack using old food jars: 'Super practical'

"This is the best reusable item you have."

When purchasing containers that hold our snacks at the grocery store, seldom do we remember that those are perfect vessels for storing other items once they are empty.

Thrifty TikTok user Darnoo (@Botanicalh2o) gave a pleasant reminder of how easy, efficient, and economical this can be by repurposing an old olive jar into a spill-free smoothie cup.

"You don't need to buy new drink bottles or new smoothie cups or new reusable things all the time," she stated.

The scoop

The hack is simple. Once you finish off a jar, make sure to wash and store it, then grab it the next time you require a cup for a smoothie, water, or coffee. Make sure to keep the lids of the containers, because they ensure that you can carry them anywhere without risk of spillage.

Darnoo used an old stuffed green olive jar.

"It's obviously not going to smell like stuffed green olives because it's clean," she clarified.

How it's helping

Research estimated that the world goes through 500 billion plastic cups each year.

In the wake of progress against single-use plastics, reusable cups have become more popular. Still, it is not uncommon for some to own dozens of reusable cups, driving more pollution as it boosts the endless supply chain of these items.

To properly benefit the environment, a minimalistic outlook on reusable cups — and other items — is vital, whereby consumers buy only what they need, and discover other options that save money and a drive to the store.

This creator's suggestion is a perfect solution that can save money and resources while still providing the same spill-free benefits.

"This is the best reusable item you have," Darnoo stated.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited by the hack.

"Great way to repurpose old jars!" wrote one. "Super practical and eco-friendly."

Many revealed what they use their reusable jars for, from pickling items to holding sweets to making cocktails.

"Me having 2,000 jars in my bottom drawer because I hoard them for this reason," one laughed.

