South Florida homeowner gets $5,400 Goodman quote, then weighs $1,400 more for Rheem

In South Florida, a worn-out AC can turn into an expensive decision faster than many homeowners expect. That is what happened to one resident trying to decide whether a lower-cost Goodman replacement made more sense than paying extra for a Rheem system.

What's happening?

On Reddit, a homeowner in r/hvacadvice shared two installed quotes for 3.5-ton air conditioning systems: $5,400 for Goodman and $6,800 for Rheem. The poster said the home's indoor and outdoor units are different brands and out of warranty, which could make replacing the full system more likely than opting for a basic repair.

In a hot, humid place such as South Florida, where AC systems can run for long periods, that choice is about more than the sticker price. Comfort, reliability, and operating costs can all matter when cooling demand stays high.

Why does it matter?

Replacing an HVAC system is one of the biggest home expenses many households will face outside major repairs such as a roof replacement, a large appliance failure, or vehicle trouble. A cheaper quote upfront can still lead to higher utility bills and more strain on the equipment over time.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while still providing both heating and cooling in one setup. They can also unlock financial benefits such as tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings on energy bills, and EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace gives homeowners a place to compare heat pump options before making a decision.

For people who are not ready for a whole-home replacement, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. The targeted heating and cooling option can be installed in under an hour, making it a possible stopgap or comfort upgrade for a room that struggles most in the heat.

What can I do?

Comparing multiple installers and asking what is included in each quote — including indoor and outdoor equipment, labor, warranty coverage, and system efficiency ratings — can help clarify the differences between options.

While the OP had gotten two quotes from a company that they thought seemed reliable, some of the commenters suggested getting a few more quotes. Tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can make it easier to compare pricing, incentives, and projected savings side by side.

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