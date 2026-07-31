Bath in South Africa comes apart for a hidden Cape cobra, and a terrified helper steals the show

"LOL! That brother is making sure the door remains open, just in case he needs to run."

A family in Franschhoek, South Africa, got an unsettling surprise when a Cape cobra slipped beneath a bathroom tub and refused to come out.

According to Briefly News, footage of the incident was shared on July 27, 2026, and it included an assistant who appeared visibly uneasy.

What happened?

The snake was lodged beneath the bath, leaving the handler shown on Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control's Facebook page with no simple way to reach it.

Getting the cobra out safely meant taking apart the entire fitting, as the family watched the tub being dismantled.

The helper stood holding part of the structure while repeatedly checking the nearest exit, seeming ready to run if the cobra suddenly moved.

One Facebook commenter captured the mood, writing, "That man will drop that bath on your head."

In the end, the cobra was removed safely.

Why does it matter?

People and wild animals are increasingly sharing space, often in ways that are stressful for both.

Homes can offer cool, dark hiding spots, and snakes searching for shelter can end up in bathrooms, kitchens, garages, and other built spaces.

A frightening surprise can also become an expensive one if walls, floors, or fixtures have to be opened to remove an animal safely.

For the animal, the risks can be even greater. A frightened person making the wrong move can quickly turn a defensive encounter into a deadly one.

What can I do?

Do not try to handle a snake yourself.

If one disappears under a tub, behind appliances, or into gaps in the wall, the safest response is to back away and call a trained remover.

If possible, keep children and pets away from the area, give the snake space, and avoid trying to trap or corner it. Closing interior doors and monitoring the area from a safe distance can help responders determine where the animal has gone without making the situation worse.

Homeowners can also reduce the chances of future encounters by sealing entry points around plumbing, keeping yards tidy, and cutting down on cluttered areas where animals can hide.

These measures cannot prevent every incident, but they can help reduce the risk.

Professional removals help protect households while also giving wildlife a chance to be relocated rather than harmed.

Comments on the post reflected both fear and absurdity.

"LOL! That brother is making sure the door remains open, just in case he needs to run," wrote one Facebook commenter.

Another commenter added, "I'd sell the house with the snake and all!"

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