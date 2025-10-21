Homeowner can't contain excitement after cutting ties with the grid: 'Say bye to buying energy from PGE'

Electricity rates in California are the highest in the contiguous United States, so anyone who can sidestep that expense may want to shout it from their rooftop. Just don't step on those solar panels while you're up there.

"BYE BYE GRID," a homeowner who installed a solar system said on Reddit. "New system working like a charm!" They attached a photo of the setup and a screenshot of their clean energy flow and usage.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

For most people, going solar is the best way to save money on home energy and lower planet-overheating pollution. This is true even for those in locales with much cheaper energy prices than those in the Golden State, as onshore wind and solar are the most affordable energy sources in the country.

If you're thinking about installing solar panels, EnergySage has free tools to get quick estimates and compare quotes.

In this case, the poster said they expected their solar system to provide all their needs except for a few weeks in winter. Some commenters were skeptical and started a debate about the semantics of "off-grid."

In one response, the original poster said: "I never expect to be 100% off grid, but the idea was to say bye to buying energy from PGE and only use the grid to export for credits.....winter is around the corner. We'll see how much I use from the grid and add storage to compensate next year."

Battery storage is a great idea for those who go solar, as the packs can store energy from the sun's rays for later use. That comes in handy during grid outages and when the weather isn't cooperative.

With the help of EnergySage and its free services, the average person can save up to $10,000 on a solar installation. Its helpful mapping tool shows the average cost of a home solar panel system by state as well as details on incentives.

Since buying solar panels is not in everyone's budget, leasing can be a good option. Through Palmetto's LightReach program, you can get a solar setup for no money down and lock in low energy rates. Pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, such as an efficient heat pump, drives utility costs even lower. If that intrigues you, Mitsubishi can help you find the right unit and installer for your home and budget.

"You don't mean 'bye bye grid,' you mean 'bye bye electric rate hikes.' Once you've accumulated enough credit that you can coast through months of low production or high use, you'll be golden," one commenter said. "I've been paying only the connection fee for a couple of years now."

Another wrote: "Congrats and welcome to the club. I started out in a similar fashion, then in a short span of time called the power company and told them to pull the wires. Since 2021 I don't even know when power outages happen or how much electricity costs around here."

