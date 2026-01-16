Solar industry insiders reveal the best time of year to install rooftop panels: '[This] can get you at the front of the line for installation'

"You'll be heading into … your greatest savings of the year."

The sun is often out of sight and out of mind during the winter's short daylight hours. But energy experts from Palmetto said it's the perfect time to consider adding solar panels to your home.

What is solar seasonality?

Most people think about home solar during the summer, when the sun shines at its strongest. Panel energy conversion is at its best from spring through fall when the sun's rays are on them the longest at the optimum angle — an effect known in the industry as solar seasonality, according to Palmetto experts Andrew Blok and Andrew Giermak.

But starting prep work sooner can provide benefits faster. "If your solar panels are installed and activated by March or April, they'll be in place to help with high summer electric bills," they wrote in a co-authored piece.

Why is timing important?

By signing a contract in the winter, your panels will be online just in time to maximize the best part of the year for solar power. "Going solar can lower your bills for decades, but it's still nice to see it happen right away," Blok and Giermak added.





Home solar can safeguard your household from electric rates that NPR reported are rising faster than inflation. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer is a great guide, offering curated quotes and installer recommendations that can save you up to $10,000 in up-front costs.

The insight includes details about Palmetto's LightReach program, a $0-down subscription plan that's great for homeowners on a budget. Palmetto covers the installation and maintenance costs, while the customer pays a locked-in monthly fee and uses all of the electricity, cutting utility rates by up to 20%.

Understanding your options and finding the best one for your situation — and the optimal time to move forward — is pivotal.

"In some regions, solar installations might not move forward in the winter while roofs are covered in snow," the experts wrote. "Still, getting through the paperwork in the winter can get you at the front of the line for installation come spring and getting your solar system activated as savings start to ramp up."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

How does solar help throughout the year?

Blok and Giermak noted that solar panels remain valuable in the winter. They are still converting light into electricity, just at reduced efficiency.

Pairing the panels with battery storage extends the energy security by holding the power for use at night and during blackouts.

Adding efficient appliances, such as heat pumps, can enhance the savings with one of the best household upgrades you can make. TCD's HVAC Explorer offers great insight and curated quotes to help you find the right system for your situation at the right price.

And Palmetto's Home app is another way to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home upgrades — all with some simple, everyday actions.

On the solar side, checking in with Solar Explorer's trusted partners is a wise move if you are thinking about adding an array later this year. Getting the process started now will have you positioned for prime suncatching.

"You'll be heading into the long days of summer and your greatest savings of the year," according to Blok and Giermak.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







