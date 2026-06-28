Solar expert reveals costly mistake that can shrink your long-term savings

"Same in the South, 5.5kva inverter is max that the electric company will permit."

A solar expert on TikTok shared a post focusing on a practical issue for people trying to optimize their solar and identified where the real savings are.

Rather than presenting solar as a one-size-fits-all upgrade, the video highlights planning choices that can have a major impact on the final cost.

What happened?

Affordable Offgrid Energy LTD (@offgrid.energy) posted a brief TikTok aimed at people considering solar for a home or a business.

The creator framed the clip as a cost-saving explainer, writing: "How to save money when you get solar. In this video I talk about How to save money when Getting a Solar system for your home or business."

Instead of treating solar as a basic purchase, the video goes into detail often overlooked by buyers who are only looking for a discount.

Why does it matter?

For many households, solar can sound appealing until the quotes arrive. TCD has a guide to help with that part of the process.

Better planning at the start can help buyers avoid undersizing a system, choosing equipment that does not fit their needs, or choosing the wrong inverter, degrading savings over time.

Solar decisions can shape monthly electricity bills for years, especially for families or businesses trying to protect themselves from rising energy costs.

In the U.K., where grid rules and installer experience can vary, even small technical limitations can affect how much power a system can export and how useful it is day to day.

When more homes and businesses install solar effectively, they can rely less on electricity generated from fossil fuels, reducing pollution while improving local energy resilience.

What are people saying?

The comments largely focused on how viewers could apply the advice to their own setups.

One person asked, "Is there a company you can recommend that covers East of England? It seems the utility companies are using installation companies that are just cheap, rather than experienced."

Others focused on system flexibility.

One commenter wrote, "is it possible to go off grid completely and no connection to the grid?"

Another asked, "have solar in but no battery. Is it possible to add battery?"

A few commenters also pointed to utility restrictions, with one saying, "same in the South 5.5kva inverter is max that Electric company will permit."

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