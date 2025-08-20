Could solar-ready homes soon be as commonplace as internet-ready ones? A growing number of municipalities are adopting solar-ready requirements that benefit builders and buyers alike.

Speaking with EnergySage, veteran contractor Richard Zagame explained why this trend — which boosts home values, reduces solar installation costs, and increases peace of mind for buyers looking to drastically reduce their energy bills — has become so popular.

"It's less invasive and cheaper to have the wiring built in beforehand instead of setting it up when the home's all finished," said Zagame, who has 30-plus years of construction experience. Zagame also referred to solar-ready requirements as a no-brainer. EnergySage's free tools can help homeowners capitalize on the solar-ready homebuilding renaissance.

Inflation, high gas prices, skyrocketing energy demand due to data centers, and upgrades to an aging infrastructure are key factors causing electric bills to rise faster than grocery prices, according to one PA Consulting renewable valuation expert. That is a worrying turn of events given that millions of Americans already struggle to put enough food on the table.

Yet installing solar is one of the best ways for homeowners to set themselves up for long-term financial flexibility while eliminating harmful pollution from dirty fuels.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "almost all" of the increase of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere over the last 150 years is due to the burning of gas, oil, and coal.

As a result, global temperatures are on the rise, and extreme weather events such as heat waves are more frequent and severe. When homeowners crank up their air conditioning, their bills can soar as well.

However, solar panels can bring your electric bills to as low as $0, and energy-efficient home upgrades such as heat pumps (which heat and cool your home) can help you further maximize your savings. Mitsubishi can help you find the right heat pump at an affordable price.

As for solar panels, while the upfront cost is an investment, EnergySage has helped the average homeowner save up to $10,000 off installation costs.

If you're interested, connecting with EnergySage now could save you thousands of dollars in the long run, since solar projects must be in progress by Dec. 31 to qualify for the 30% federal tax credit after the signing of the Big Beautiful Bill Act. EnergySage's mapping tool provides further insight into which solar incentives may be available in your state.

"I like the fact that the state of Massachusetts is more up-and-up on building more energy-efficient homes compared to a lot of the rest of the country," Zagame told EnergySage. "... The technology we have today, like the new heat pumps and induction stoves, has come a long way. And then if you have solar, it makes even more sense."

