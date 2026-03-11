Off-grid homeowner offers advice for people trying to cut ties with their power companies: 'We've lived off-grid for 25 years'

"There's no utility to approve your setup, no net metering to register for."

A YouTuber took to the platform to extol the virtues of solar panels and explain different systems.

The Ready Life, an off-grid homesteading account run by Lisa and Nick Meissner, broke down four types of solar power setups to help you figure out the one that's right for you.

"We've lived off-grid for 25 years," Nick Meissner said, explaining that his family's setup removed reliance on the power grid and gave them energy independence and no power bill.

The system uses solar panels, a battery bank, an inverter, and a gas-powered emergency backup generator. That way, nothing from the panels goes back into the municipal system, and the battery ensures they always have power when they need it. If the system gets drained, their generator can take over until the solar panels produce again.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"There's no utility to approve your setup, no net metering to register for, and no monthly power bill to pay," he said.

Meissner noted that you can stay tied to the grid but maintain a battery backup for when the grid goes down to keep critical systems running.

He also pointed out that a hybrid system in which the grid supplements your power but doesn't take power away is also an option.

While the Meissners' system took them fully off the grid, you can get a less-intensive solar system that's a great way to reduce both your energy bills and your carbon footprint. If you want to invest in solar, EnergySage has free tools that can help you get quick quotes on installation costs and compare those bids to get the best possible deal.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

EnergySage will help you find the system that's right for you, saving you up to $10,000. Its free map tool shows the average cost of a home solar system as well as all the incentives and rebates in your state to make sure you maximize your savings.

If you want more security when the grid goes down, consider pairing your solar system with a battery system, which stores power for when you need it to make sure you aren't reliant on weather or infrastructure. EnergySage has free tools that can help you find the battery that's right for you, and you can also get free quotes to get it installed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.