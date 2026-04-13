Father-daughter argue about dad's off-grid generator plan: 'Who is right?'

As intense storms and aging grid infrastructure make power outages more frequent, many U.S. homeowners are looking for ways to secure their home energy. That's why one individual took to Reddit after disagreeing with their father about the best way to make their family's electricity more resilient.

The user said they're advocating for solar panels, but their dad is pushing back and "insisting on a generator." They were concerned about that option because liquid fuels have a limited shelf life and would eventually run out.

"If our electrical grid went out, how … would we get the gas for it?" the original poster asked. "[We] can't stockpile gas because it doesn't last too long."

However, the OP admitted that they "know nothing" about energy security and have just recently begun diving into disaster and emergency prepping. "Can anyone tell me who is right and who is wrong?" they asked.

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While gas generators can be cheaper to install up front, investing in solar panels paired with battery storage — including an automatic transfer switch that activates in a blackout — is one of the most effective ways to prepare for outages while lowering long-term energy costs. Plus, as the OP outlined, you don't have to worry about the costs or hassle of refueling a generator when you have solar.

If you're curious about the best backup option for your home, consider connecting with a comparison solar and battery shopping company like EnergySage. It offers free tools to snag quick installation estimates for solar panel installations and makes it easy to compare quotes without giving your contact info to anyone until you pick one.

Luckily, the prepping community on Reddit was happy to share their thoughts on the family debate.

"I have both and would like to weigh in," one user wrote. "Panels are great. I have them on my main house as well as on the detached garage/apartment. I don't have a power bill and I make roughly $800 annually from the power company on the excess electricity I generate versus what we use."

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They continued by mentioning that, with a solar panel array, a battery system is vital to powering your house when the sun goes down — although, as they pointed out, home batteries can have a high upfront cost compared to generators.

While home batteries can be an investment, you may be surprised by the local incentives available in your area to reduce the costs of installation. In fact, the average homeowner who works with EnergySage experts to find the best deal and incentives can save up to $10,000 on upfront costs.

While there was some debate in the comments about solar versus fuel generators, most agreed that panels and batteries offer long-term benefits and energy security.

If this conversation sparked your interest in solar or battery backups, make sure to take advantage of EnergySage's services to find the best deal in your area.

It even offers a helpful mapping tool to show you the average costs of solar panels and lucrative incentives on a state-by-state basis.

To fully take control of your home's power, or even cut ties with the grid, pairing batteries with your solar array is a good option. EnergySage advisors can help you here, too, by getting you information on the most effective battery options and a competitive installation estimate based on your home and budget.

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