Family thrilled after collecting $8,500 in tax credits to install rooftop solar: 'We did this for our kids' future'

Want to save thousands on energy bills while helping create a cleaner future? One Michigan family found a way to do exactly that thanks to tax credits that make going solar more affordable than ever... but you might want to act fast to take advantage of these savings.

The scoop

East Lansing residents Ann and George Siegle installed solar panels on their home through tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act, and the results surprised them.

The tech-savvy couple, who work from home and have two device-loving kids, saw their energy bills drop by 50% after making the switch, according to the Lansing City Pulse.

"We did this for our kids' future, for Michigan's future and for the future of our country and planet," Ann Siegle explained. Their 9.25-kilowatt system provides 104% of their home's power needs.

How it's helping

The Siegles' investment of $26,000 became much more manageable through an $8,500 federal tax credit and an additional $2,000 rebate from their local utility company, the Lansing City Pulse explained. That brought their total cost down to just $15,500, a price that will pay for itself through years of reduced energy bills.

This kind of switch doesn't just help families save money. Michigan is leading the nation in new clean energy projects, with 62 major installations creating 22,000 jobs across the state. A whopping $27 billion in clean energy investments is flowing into local communities.

The solar tax credits that helped the Siegles are available to homeowners nationwide through 2032. However, the future of the Inflation Reduction Act is uncertain, as President-elect Trump has stated intentions to eliminate the incentives, per the Salt Lake Tribune. The decision would require an act of Congress, but the smartest move is to take advantage of these savings while they're guaranteed.

The current credits cover 30% of the cost when you install solar panels, making now the perfect time to explore this money-saving home upgrade.

If you'd like to see how much you could save, you can use EnergySage's tools to get solar installation estimates and compare quotes from installers in your area. By joining families like the Siegles in making the switch to solar, you'll slash your energy bills and help create a cleaner, cooler future for everyone.

Solar panels are just one of many home improvements eligible for these tax credits. Heat pumps, water heaters, and other energy-efficient upgrades can also qualify, meaning there are plenty of ways to start saving while helping the planet.









