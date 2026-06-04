'Sitting in the dark': Rural homeowner considers battery upgrade amid frustrating outages

A rural Wisconsin homeowner sparked discussion on Reddit after sharing a frustrating discovery that catches many solar owners off-guard: Despite having rooftop solar panels, their system shuts down when the grid loses power.

The reason for this is to protect any electrical workers, since a grid outage should enable dead wires to be repaired more safely. For solar to work during an outage, a home must feature an interlock switch to go off-grid, typically with a battery system to stabilize the energy flow and allow for overnight power.

In the post in r/generators, the homeowner said that outages hit "five or six times a year" and can last anywhere from an hour to a full day.

In a rural home, that can mean much more than sitting without lights or refrigeration. Their house also relies on electricity for a well pump and a sump pump. "So I end up sitting in the dark with perfectly good panels on my roof that I cannot use," they wrote. "It feels like a waste of money."

While solar panels can dramatically reduce your electricity bills, solar alone typically won't keep your home powered during a blackout.

The Wisconsin homeowner said they have been considering a Generac battery system that would bank extra solar energy in daylight and help power the home overnight or during outages. But with an estimated price of about $12,000 to $18,000, they asked whether a battery could realistically cover essentials like a well pump, sump pump, and refrigerator for a full 24-hour outage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While Generac has long been known for its standby generators, the company now offers a broader range of home energy solutions, including battery storage systems and solar integration. By providing customized system designs, Generac can help you find an energy backup setup that fits your needs and budget.

It is an important question for many households. Most standard grid-tied solar systems are designed to shut down during outages unless they are paired with battery storage or other equipment that can safely isolate the home from the grid. That feature protects utility workers, but it also means homeowners can be left watching their panels generate electricity they cannot actually use.

In homes with wells, a power outage can also mean losing running water for showers, washing dishes, and flushing toilets. If a sump pump stops working, the risk of basement flooding and water damage can rise quickly. When paired with rooftop solar, battery storage can help keep those essential systems running with stored clean energy instead of relying entirely on a gas generator.

While the upfront cost can be significant, adding a battery backup can increase the financial benefits of a solar system over time. By storing electricity when rates are low or when solar production is high and using that power during expensive peak-rate periods, homeowners can further reduce their utility bills. In many cases, those savings can help offset the initial investment and, over time, allow the battery system to pay for itself.

Many commenters pointed out that adding a battery backup to the homeowner's existing solar setup could provide significant benefits, allowing them to keep essential appliances running during outages while getting even more value from the electricity their panels generate.

"You are a great candidate for battery packs. When properly set-up, it's seamless," one wrote. "They are definitely worth the investment"

One commenter illustrated just how seamless modern battery backup systems can be by sharing their own experience: "The grid goes down, the battery kicks in in less than 5 [minutes]. No computers reboot and only a barely perceptible light flicker. I usually only know the grid went down because of the notification from the inverter."

If you're curious about upgrading your home with backup batteries, Generac is a good place to start, as the company makes it easy to review financing options, potential energy savings, and even available incentives and tax credits for home battery systems.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.