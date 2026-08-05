New Hampshire home's wall-mounted solar panels spark a 'solar punk' code debate

A Reddit image of solar panels attached to a home's exterior walls instead of its roof is getting a lot of notice online and prompting people to debate the limits and practicality of do-it-yourself solar projects.

What's happening?

The discussion started on Reddit, where a user posted a photo that seemed to show solar panels installed vertically along the outside of a house.

Reacting to the unusual setup, the person who shared it wrote: "Just saw this…I need an explanation lolll."

Photo Credit: Reddit



By the time the conversation took off, hundreds of comments had piled up as people argued over whether the approach was inventive, dubious, or somewhere in between.

A number of replies leaned into the make-it-work attitude.

One wrote, "I'd call that solar punk. Slap solar panels on whatever you can."

Another added, "Looks like siding and solar - clever - I'd paint the house black so it blends."

Other users were more interested in practical questions such as regulations, snow, and output. In that part of the thread, several people guessed the house might be in rural New Hampshire and suggested the panels may have been placed on the wall to avoid roof penetrations or a more involved install.

Why does it matter?

The expense and hassle of rooftop solar can be a barrier for some homeowners. In the comments, people noted that roof work may call for extra labor, fall protection, and in some cases a professional installer.

One commenter said, "It's just much easier to install them on the sides. Two guys on ladders versus all kinds of stuff like fall protection on the roof."

How much power solar produces still comes down to factors like orientation, shade, tilt, and climate. Commenters in the thread said wall-mounted panels may generate less electricity than sun-facing roof arrays, but in snowy places they can remain productive when roof panels are buried.

What can I do?

The right setup depends on the home, the climate, and how much electricity the household wants to offset.

As one commenter put it, "Function > form."

Another added, "And wall panels keep working when it snows."

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