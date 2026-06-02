Reselling a home with solar? Homeowners give unbiased takes about how panels impact property value

"Do solar panels still reduce the resale value of a house?"

A homeowner's question about whether solar panels affect resale value sparked a discussion online among homeowners and real estate professionals.

In the r/RealEstate subreddit, a homeowner asked whether adding solar panels and battery backup to their home could actually lower the home's value someday, despite the clear appeal of backup power and lower energy rates.

"Our area underwent a huge storm last year where we lost power and water for a long time, so I can't see why solar power would be a negative for a house," the original poster noted.

Commenters largely agreed that the impact of solar panels on a home's value often comes down to how the owner financed the system. People generally view owned systems more favorably than leased ones.

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Leased or financed solar panels do not necessarily lower a home's resale value. But homeowners who own their panels outright often see the greatest energy savings and have a better chance at maximizing any boost in resale value.

To better understand financing options and get the best system possible based on your home and budget, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Its solar marketplace can connect you with vetted local installers and competitive quotes.

Solar can lower monthly utility bills, reduce reliance on the grid, and — when paired with battery storage — keep key systems running during outages.

One commenter noted that in their area, solar panels and battery packs can increase a home's value since they can reduce the overall electricity bills.

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Other commenters shared personal testimonies about major bill savings with solar.

"Mine cost $18k after the tax rebate and make about $6k per year of electricity. So they paid for themselves in 3 years and everything since has been a $6k per year benefit in the form of free electricity," one wrote.

To see how much you can save by installing solar panels, check out EnergySage's free tools. EnergySage can help you reduce the overall cost of installations and purchases by up to $10,000.

EnergySage's state-by-state mapping tool can even show you the average cost of a home solar system and available incentives in your area. Those insights can help you find the best deal on rooftop solar and make sure you claim every financial benefit you qualify for.

Adding battery storage to your solar setup is one of the most effective ways to keep your home powered during outages, lower your energy costs, and reduce your reliance on the grid. If you're considering a home battery, EnergySage resources can help you compare storage options, understand available incentives, and get competitive installation quotes from vetted installers.

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