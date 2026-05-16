Homeowner seeks answers after noticing how many residents consider rooftop solar: 'What ... changed?'

"Maybe the fact that electricity prices are going up is part of it."

A homeowner recently turned to Reddit to share their surprise at the increasing number of properties featuring solar panels.

For this individual, it seemed as though the recent rise in interest in this technology came out of nowhere. "A few years ago, I barely heard anyone around me talking about solar," they shared on r/SolarEnergy. "It always felt like something people thought about but did not actually move forward with."

"Maybe the fact that electricity prices are going up is part of it. The technology may be better now. Or people just understand it more than they used to," they continued. "For people who have been following the solar industry for a while, what do you think changed?"

The truth is, technology, electricity prices, and general awareness are all contributing factors to more homeowners adopting clean energy technology.

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Technological improvements have made solar panels and batteries cheaper and more accessible over the last two decades, and electricity prices don't appear to be going down any time soon.

Solar panels and batteries are a tried and tested investment to save homeowners from blackouts and high utility costs. If you're curious about what solar panels can do for your home, connect with EnergySage to get quick installation estimates.

Homeowners in the comment section were quick to point out how many benefits solar panels and batteries offer.

"Best sales is word of mouth. We put up solar and then our neighbors did six months later. We enjoy comparing results especially on sunny days as the credits mount up," one wrote.

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"It's a move that's good whether you do it for enviro reasons, prepper reasons, or inflation protection," another said.

"As the cost of energy continues to rise, having a fixed cost that solar provides becomes more attractive," someone else added.

If you want to learn more about solar, EnergySage's free tools can also help you make more informed decisions when shopping. By comparing quotes from vetted installers in one place, users can better understand pricing, equipment options, and available incentives before committing to a system.

According to EnergySage, the average person who uses the platform can save up to $10,000 on their solar purchase and installation. The company's free services are designed to simplify the process of going solar while helping homeowners secure competitive pricing and maximize available savings.

EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state basis, along with details about local solar incentives available in each area. Together, these resources can help homeowners find the best price for rooftop solar panels and take advantage of every incentive they may qualify for.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during power outages, lower energy costs, and even move closer to living off-grid. By storing excess electricity generated by solar panels, home batteries can provide backup power when the grid goes down and help homeowners avoid expensive peak energy rates.

Homeowners interested in battery storage can also explore EnergySage's free tools to compare home battery options, learn more about the technology, and receive competitive installation estimates from vetted installers.

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