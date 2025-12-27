Homeowner seeks advice after company asks for huge payment for home energy tech: 'It's astronomical!'

"Way more than what we thought we were signing up for."

Many homebuyers have faced the question of whether to consider houses with solar leasing contracts attached.

However, one homeowner had the opposite problem: When selling their house, they had to decide whether to take the solar panels with them when faced with the prospect of paying off their solar contract.

"We are selling our home and the financing is requiring us to pay off the entire system (SunRun)," said the original poster. "It's astronomical! ($52k — way more than what we thought we were signing up for.)"

They added that they were skeptical that a solar array would convince prospective buyers, and, given the possibility of taking the tech with them to their new home, they figured it might be worth the investment.





"Anyone have pros vs cons on taking a less than two-year-old system with us?" they asked.

As energy prices soar across the nation, one of the best ways to save money on utilities is to install solar panels and avoid the price volatility of grid-provided electricity.

The technology also makes your home more resilient in extreme weather when equipped with appropriate battery storage, keeping the lights on when the grid goes down. To get the full rundown of your solar options, visit TCD's Solar Explorer.

In this case, since the original poster was going to have to pay for them one way or another, bringing the panels with them definitely had its appeal, but they were hesitant to commit, uncertain whether the benefit was large enough.

Ultimately, the original poster seemed inclined to leave the solar panels where they were. That will be a great benefit to the next person who owns the house.

