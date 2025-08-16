Real estate experts break down common facts and myths for homeowners curious about rooftop solar: 'That's a loaded question'

If you own a home or are looking to buy, one of the best money-saving features you can get is solar panels, which could cut your energy bills down to nothing.

It's also a responsible choice to lower the air pollution that your home's energy use generates. You can get a free quote from EnergySage to save money on installation, but before you do, it helps to be informed about factors that will impact your experience and potential savings.

Las Vegas real estate company The Thomas Group (@thethomasgrouplv), which has sold many homes with solar panels in the sun-drenched city, shared a video to help prospective buyers understand their solar panel needs and potential pitfalls.

The video addressed several facts and myths about solar. Real estate agent Kathryn Harouni sat down with Mike Calvert from Solar Certified Pros to learn more.

"We are going to get into facts and myths about solar and debunk some of these myths for you," says Harouni.

The first statement they tackle is "Solar is right for everyone and every home" — and immediately, Calvert says, "That's a loaded question."

According to him, there are a lot of variables that can affect solar panel performance, such as shade and the angle of the roof, but that even homes with many negatives might still find solar installation worthwhile.

He adds, "In Nevada, I would have to answer yes."

Their next fact is much more straightforward: "South-facing roofs are best for solar." That's always true in the northern hemisphere because they get the most sun.

Likewise, their third statement is a clear myth: "You don't have to clean solar panels."

"You definitely should clean your panels at least once a quarter, maybe once every six months depending on where you live," says Calvert. "Rule of thumb: if your car's dirty and your windows are dirty, your solar panels are dirty, right, and it does impact production."

The next statement they address is true to a point: "It can be advantageous to have more panels or battery and sell extra energy."

"They're not going to give you a check," says Calvert. Instead, you get credit that can help pay for energy when you're not producing enough power, such as at night — at least in Las Vegas. This varies by location, and programs can change.

The idea that "You have to be tied to the grid," on the other hand, is mostly true. Homes built on the grid will still be tied to it after adding solar.

Lastly, they identify a confusing myth: "Warranties always transfer when assuming solar." In reality, whether a warranty transfers depends on the company that provided it, as well as how many times it has been transferred before. You can always purchase a new plan, though.

If you think solar panels may be right for you after getting educated about all these myths and facts, use EnergySage's free online tools to save as much as $10,000 on your purchase. It also offers a free online mapping tool to show you the average cost of panels in your state and what incentives are available locally.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.