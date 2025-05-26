Energy experts confirm solar panel prices have reached all-time lows: 'More power and a better return on investment'

For homeowners thinking about installing solar panels, there's good news in a recent market report from the experts at EnergySage. Solar panels are getting better and better at harnessing power from the sun, and the price of installing them keeps going down.

What better way to invest in your home, then, than to buy into the future of energy by getting solar panels? According to EnergySage, one expert said that it makes sense because now you're getting "more power and a better return on investment."

If you're not convinced, try getting some quotes to find out exactly what your costs would be. EnergySage offers an easy way to request these, compare them, and choose the best installation package for your home. The quotes are free, and you're under no obligation to buy anything from anyone. It's an easy way to get real information about the actual cost of solar.

The truth is that solar power is saving homeowners around the country thousands of dollars every year. The Department of Energy notes that you might significantly increase your home's value if you install a solar power system, too. The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that solar power also produces zero pollution and zero toxic gases, unlike some other forms of energy.

Even if rooftop solar isn't an option for you, you can look into community solar options in your area to reap the same kind of benefits. You don't have to give up on solar power just because you don't own your home or have other limitations.

Installing solar might be more affordable than you think, though, especially if you rely on EnergySage's free tools to compare quotes from local installers. In fact, people who use the tool can save up to $10,000 off the total cost of their solar power system.

