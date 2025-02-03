Home energy expert busts popular myth about rooftop solar panels — here's what people are getting wrong

"EnergySage was a tremendous help to me in finding an installer and learning a lot of what I needed along the way."

This energy expert can help you make the switch to solar.

As a part of its "Energy Bursts" series, EnergySage (@energysage_official) addressed a common concern that stops homeowners from installing solar panels — can solar panels damage your roof?

"Solar won't damage your house or your roof," the EnergySage representative said. "Installers also offer warranties, not only on the performance of their systems and the workmanship, but also on the work that they do to your roof as well."

When installed correctly, solar panels shouldn't damage your roof. Credible installers will offer a warranty, so even if the panels are improperly installed, they'll fix damages at no cost.

When it comes to solar panels, homeowners often have a lot of questions — how much will solar save me? Is my roof suitable for solar? Do I qualify for solar incentives?

EnergySage has the answers. EnergySage offers a host of free resources, tools, and information, so you can make an informed decision on whether solar is a good fit for you and your home.

Just answer a few questions about your home, like whether you rent or own, and EnergySage can tell you just how much you'll save and spend.

Solar panels are cheaper than ever, and currently offered incentives can lower that price tag even further. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive up to 30% off of the installation cost. However, President Trump has made it clear he wants to do away with the incentives, which would require an act of Congress, so act fast to avoid missing out on savings.

That's thousands of dollars in savings, not to mention the hundreds or thousands of dollars you'll save with solar panels each year. The average homeowner saves $50,000 over their solar panel system's lifetime.

EnergySage customers left raving reviews.

"I can not imagine how I would have made an intelligent decision concerning solar power without the objective, informed help of EnergySage. It made all the difference," one reviewer wrote.

Another said that "EnergySage was a tremendous help to me in finding an installer and learning a lot of what I needed along the way."

