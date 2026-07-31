Homeowner asked how to go solar without getting scammed, and Reddit had 3 blunt rules

"Do NOT sign anything from someone who shows up at your door unprompted, without doing more research."

Going solar can slash a household's electric bills, but the buying process can feel like a minefield when prices, contracts, and incentives vary widely.

What happened?

That anxiety came through clearly in a recent Reddit thread in which a homeowner said they were interested in panels but had very little knowledge and were wary of being taken advantage of.

"I am interested in solar panels for my home, but know practically nothing about the subject. How can I avoid being scammed?" the poster wrote.

Across the discussion, commenters kept returning to the same basic checkpoints: make sure the roof is ready, collect competing quotes, and treat lease-style arrangements with care.

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Because taking panels down and putting them back can cost "around $300/panel," one commenter said homeowners with older shingle roofs should think hard about reroofing before installing solar. In that person's view, if the roof is roughly a decade old, replacing it first may be the cheaper move over time.

Commenters also said the clearest way to compare offers is by cost per watt.

One Redditor gave "a good rule of thumb for a fair, non-scam price is $3/watt of generating capacity, without batteries," which would make a 15-kilowatt system about $45,000, while another homeowner said their price was closer to $2 per watt before rebates.

Going solar is one way to save money on home energy, but only if you can compare bids clearly and understand what you're buying. For homeowners just starting out, free tools from EnergySage can help you get quick installation estimates and compare quotes.

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Why does it matter?

Solar sales have become a major consumer-protection issue. Since many buyers are approached through high-pressure pitches, confusing financing structures, or monthly payment comparisons, it can obscure the total cost.

Thread participants were especially wary of unsolicited sales tactics.

As one commenter put it, "Do NOT sign anything from someone who shows up at your door unprompted, without doing more research." Several others said quotes from local installers are far more useful than relying on a single salesperson.

Commenters on the post did not fully agree on leases and PPAs.

Some argued that buyers need to own panels to get the best long-term value, while others said a power purchase agreement can still work when tax credits are unavailable, or financing rates are high. Even the more favorable takes came with warnings to read escalator terms closely and think about resale complications if a move could be in your future.

While rooftop panels can lower utility costs and reduce reliance on polluting energy sources, confusing contracts and misleading sales tactics can leave homeowners paying more than expected.

What can I do?

If you're new to solar, you can start by inspecting your roof, lining up at least three bids from local companies, and comparing systems by cost per watt rather than just monthly savings. Neighbors might also be of help by sharing their own experiences, and you can spend time reviewing equipment, warranties, and expected output before deciding.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one way to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. If you want to explore that option, EnergySage offers free tools to learn about home battery storage and get competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage's free services can also be valuable for shoppers trying to avoid overpaying. With EnergySage's tools and help on solar purchases and installations, the average person can save up to $10,000.

Homeowners can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system at a state-by-state level and details available solar incentives for each state; together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

"Energysage is a good starting point," one commenter noted. "That allows installers servicing your area to bid on your project which helps you get an idea of per watt cost and overall cost. It also has explainers for things."

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