Homeowner receives lucrative solar panel advice despite disappearing tax incentives: 'You'd potentially get up to $9,000 off your … bill'

With many clean energy tax credits set to expire by the end of 2025, many homeowners have questions about whether they can still receive federal incentives for installing solar panels.

In a Reddit post to r/TeslaSolar, one homeowner explained they were thinking of installing a solar setup for their home, but they were curious how the tax credits work.

"Will I still be able to get all of 30% as tax credits?" the OP asked.

They also wondered, "Are these credits spread over multiple years with a certain cap every year?"

This is undoubtedly the right time to be asking these questions, with only a few more months left in 2025 before the tax credits' expiration date. If you begin your solar installation as soon as possible, you could still be eligible for valuable incentives that save you money on the upfront costs of going solar.

Then, over time, you can save significant amounts of money on your monthly utility bills when you choose clean, renewable energy that reduces your household's pollution output.

Then, over time, you can save significant amounts of money on your monthly utility bills when you choose clean, renewable energy that reduces your household's pollution output.

Although federal tax credits are disappearing much quicker than anticipated, many state-administered rebate programs are still available. You can get a better sense of the solar panel incentives available in your specific state by using this mapping tool.

In response to the OP's questions, Reddit users shared that it is still possible to get the 30% tax credit if you complete the installation by Dec. 31.

"On a $30k system, you'd potentially get up to $9,000 off your tax bill," one Redditor advised. "It's a credit against what you owe in federal income tax."

If you're considering going solar, it may make sense to pair your panels with a super-efficient HVAC system as well. EnergySage also has a quote comparison tool specifically for heat pumps, making it easy for homeowners to find the right HVAC for their budget and home.

"As long as you have the installation done and complete by 12/31/25, you are good," another Redditor commented. "But remember, lots of people are in the same boat, so start now if you want to be sure."

