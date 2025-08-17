Energy professional shares which home upgrade can save homeowners up to $62,000 over 25 years — here's what you need to know

Owning a home is both a major milestone and a significant financial responsibility. Beyond the initial purchase, homeowners are faced with the ongoing costs of keeping their homes running efficiently and sustainably.

Fortunately, some solutions can reduce long-term expenses while lessening your environmental impact. One of the most effective solutions is solar panels.

Energy professional Kathryn Parkman highlighted the significant impact of solar energy in an article for Consumer Affairs. According to research, homeowners with a full solar system can save up to $62,000 in avoided energy costs over a span of 25 years.

That benefit is not minor; it represents a transformative shift in how we power our homes and manage our budgets.

Parkman's article breaks down the average cost of solar panel systems in 2025 — ranging from $18,000 to $43,000 before incentives — and emphasizes how the federal solar tax credit can reduce those costs by 30% if installed before the end of the year. At the end of 2025, this tax credit will be eliminated.

It also highlights how factors like location, system size, and energy usage influence both upfront costs and long-term savings, with some homeowners reporting electric bills as low as $0 to $10 per month after going solar.

Going solar is one of the most effective ways to slash your home energy bills while dramatically reducing your reliance on fossil fuels.

By generating clean, renewable electricity right from your rooftop, you save money and cut down on the carbon emissions driving climate change.

EnergySage's free service makes it straightforward to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations, adding to the overall financial benefits that solar can offer.

Upgrading your HVAC system to a heat pump could be another smart move. Making the switch could help you save an average of nearly $400 per year on energy costs, especially when paired with solar power. Mitsubishi offers tailored, affordable heat pump solutions to help homeowners find the option that best fits their home's needs.

Investing in solar power and pairing it with efficient upgrades like a heat pump isn't just good for the planet; it's a smart, future-proof way to take control of your home's energy costs.

