People install solar to lower energy bills, then dust quietly steals the power they paid for

In some cases, performance declines climbed as high as 65% after six months without cleaning.

A drop in solar output does not always point to a hardware problem. For homeowners counting on solar to shrink their utility bills, one easy-to-miss issue can quietly reduce those savings over time.

Sometimes the explanation is simply what has collected on the panels. Dust, dirt, and grime can limit how much sunlight reaches the surface, cutting the amount of electricity the system generates for the home.

What's happening?

Since home solar panels stay outdoors year-round, some accumulation is to be expected. What many homeowners may not realize is how much that layer of buildup can affect performance.

According to BGR, a 2025 conference paper reviewing 30 recent studies found that dust could lower solar panel efficiency by 10% to 40%. Similar MIT tests found energy output fell 30% after one month without cleaning.

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Other research found that the effect can depend on panel type, with one study showing polycrystalline panels losing 30.48% of their output from dust buildup, compared to about 14% for monocrystalline panels. In some cases, performance declines climbed as high as 65% after six months without cleaning.

Why does it matter?

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, and homeowners who are still exploring the switch can use EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Dust is more than a cosmetic issue. When panels generate less electricity, households may need to buy more power from the grid, which can raise monthly bills and lengthen the time it takes for a system to pay for itself.

Heavy grime buildup can interfere with steady performance over time, meaning a system built to provide years of savings may not be operating at its full potential if maintenance is overlooked.

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What can I do?

Depending on how accessible the panels are, cleaning them with a soft, non-abrasive brush and soapy water may be enough to remove dust and grime.

It is generally best to clean panels early in the day or when skies are overcast so water does not evaporate too quickly and leave streaks, and turning the system off first can be a smart safety step.

For homes with hard-to-reach panels, professional cleaning or automated cleaning systems may make more sense. These options can require upfront spending, but they may help protect the energy savings a solar system is supposed to deliver.

If you are still shopping for solar, EnergySage's free services can make the math easier. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. Readers can also check EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with solar panel incentives in each state. Together, those tools can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. If that is part of your plan, explore EnergySage free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

When dust can cut output by 10% to 40% — and sometimes even more over time — regular cleaning may be one of the simplest ways to keep energy savings on track.

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