Homebuyer shocked after seller strands family with $45,000 bill over supposedly 'free' feature: 'We're not sure what to do'

"We never agreed to take over."

A Florida couple appeared to score a sweet deal on solar panels advertised as free with their new home. A year and a half later, they opened a letter and realized they might be stuck with a $45,000 loan.

One of the homeowners shared their unfortunate discovery on Reddit's r/legaladvice forum after refinancing their mortgage triggered questions about solar panel ownership. The property listing on Zillow featured "FREE SOLAR PANELS!!!!" in the description — and they were assured several times, including during closing, that no debt remained on the equipment.

"We're not sure what to do. Should we just ignore it?" the original poster wrote. "The loan is not in our name, and we never agreed to take over the loan, so surely we cannot be held responsible for the balance. But does this mean that we don't own the panels?"

Their contract stated that the OP and their spouse bought the house with "all existing improvements and fixtures … unless specifically excluded"; solar panels were never mentioned. The solar lender would not provide information without permission from the account holder, who was deceased.





Going solar can save you lots of money on your utility bulls, but the couple's troubling experience shows why working with transparent and trustworthy solar providers matters. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you save up to $10,000 by connecting you with vetted installers who'll provide trusted service to save you major money.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Reputable solar partners always provide transparent pricing information and quality customer support from the jump. You deserve to know exactly what you're paying for when upgrading your home systems.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend upfront? Palmetto's $0 down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Teaming your solar with electric appliances can drive your utility costs even lower, and the HVAC Explorer can help you find the right system for your circumstances, slashing energy bills by up to 50%. The free Palmetto Home app can also unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for eco-friendly home upgrades if you take simple, day-to-day actions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

As for the OP, fellow Redditors shared their thoughts on the tough circumstance.

"Unless you took over the lease or it's listed as a lien on the title, say, 'kick rocks,'" one commenter said.

"If you have proof that the seller listed the panels as part of the property when you purchased it, you may have legal protections," another added.

"Thinking about this logically, the solar company hasn't been paid in somewhere between four and six years. If they haven't taken the panels off the house yet, I think it's extremely unlikely they plan to now," someone else shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.