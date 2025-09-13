Homeowner seeks legal advice after solar company fails to deliver panels: 'Take this to small claims court'

"You should have an attorney write your letter for you."

Installing solar is not always sunshine and rainbows. For one homeowner, it was nothing but a three-month headache and no panels.

In a Reddit post on r/solar, the homeowner shared that they were slapped with a $3,750 charge for breaking a solar lease, even though the project "was never delivered — not even to [their] supplier's facility."

The poster said they have email records confirming that no equipment was shipped, delivered, or installed.

While solar energy is one of the best ways to save money on electricity and reduce planet-overheating pollution, navigating contracts and leases can sometimes get messy.

For those wary of upfront costs, leasing can be a helpful option. Companies like Palmetto offer programs such as their LightReach solar lease, which allows homeowners to access clean energy without massive upfront payments, with some plans that require no money down.

Still, as this Reddit post shows, it's important to read the fine print carefully.

Not every solar lease is created equal, and customers should know what protections and obligations are in place before signing.

If leasing doesn't feel like the right fit, there are other options. Platforms like EnergySage offer free tools to help homeowners get quotes for purchasing and installing solar panels, making it easy to compare offers side by side.

If you're stuck choosing between leasing and buying, Palmetto also offers this helpful pros and cons list to guide your decision.

Back on Reddit, commenters were quick to offer support and legal strategies.

"You should have an attorney write your letter for you," said one commenter. "You have some language in there that makes it sound like you are negotiating. Or take this to small claims court."

"Do you have a copy of your specific lease contract?" another asked. "If they didn't install by that date and thus are in violation of the contract, hire a contract lawyer (one that specializes in solar leases preferably)."

For this unlucky homeowner, the battle may not be over yet, but their story is a reminder for anyone considering solar to make sure their contract is as solid as their roof.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.