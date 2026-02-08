Homeowner searches for advice for how to go solar on the cheap: 'I've seen a bunch of ... people who say to lowball them'

"Tell them they are welcome to leave them behind."

Leasing can be a great option for solar panels, but what happens at the end of your lease? That's what one homeowner is contemplating as their 12-year lease comes to an end. The Redditor sought advice in the r/solar subreddit on what they should do.

They bought the house with the existing lease, and now the company is giving them the option to purchase the system for a little over $4,000. The OP doesn't think it's worth buying an outdated system for that much.

They said, "I've seen a bunch of posts of people who say to lowball them."

The scoop

Typically, as your lease comes to an end, you are given three options. One just like this homeowner, you are given the option to buy the solar panels outright. Companies will also give homeowners the option of renewing the lease and having the panels removed.





Fortunately, some homeowners have also found a loophole where they don't have to pick any of these options. The labor costs of removing the panels aren't cheap, so it's cheaper for the company to just leave the panels on the house. Homeowners are able to either keep the panels for free or buy them at a low cost.

How it's helping

What everyone's saying

Redditors were happy to chime in with suggestions for the homeowner.

One user said, "Tesla cannot resell those old used panels, and it costs money to send a crew out to remove the stuff."

Another commented, "Tell them they are welcome to leave them behind and you won't require them to remove and dispose of them at their cost."

