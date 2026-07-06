California homeowner reassesses option after solar contract that collapsed as company went bankrupt

A homeowner spent five years trying to decide whether solar made sense, only to wind up with fewer and less attractive options after a SunPower deal fell apart before utility paperwork was ever filed.

What happened?

Writing on Reddit's solar forum, the homeowner described a cycle that kept repeating: rising electricity costs would make solar appealing again, but aggressive sales approaches would push them back.

"I've been back and forth about getting solar over the last 5 years," they wrote.

Rather than a simple yes-or-no decision, the homeowner said they were comparing three different outcomes.

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If they did nothing, they would keep paying Pacific Gas and Electric Company rates and still need to spend about $6,000 on an electrical panel upgrade. The prepaid lease offer was for a 5.31-kilowatt system with 12 Hyundai 440-watt panels and a Tesla Powerwall 3 for $19,400, with the panel upgrade included. The PPA option was a similar 5.4-kilowatt setup with a Powerwall 3 that would cost $219 per month and rise by 3.5% each year over 25 years.

They also said in a comment that a previous SunPower contract had been expected to secure the more favorable NEM2 rules. Instead, the company "died without submitting the paperwork to PGE," leaving them to weigh NEM3 and without the 30% tax credit they had expected. SunPower declared bankruptcy in late 2024 before seeing its original founder lead an effort to reacquire the company to try to right the ship.

SunPower is back in business now, though with a different structure, and likely has some work to do to repair public confidence in the resilience of its business, while other national solar companies like Sunrun and Palmetto have filled the void in the meantime by popularizing solar leasing and power purchase agreement plans through the use of local installation partners.

Going solar is still one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially for households facing steep utility rates. For homeowners comparing options like the OP, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes, and it can also help shoppers sort through financing choices — including leasing, PPA, and buying with or without traditional loans with interest rates — before signing a long-term contract.

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Why does it matter?

Even when rooftop solar has the potential to lower energy bills, confusing financing structures and aggressive sales tactics can make a worthwhile investment hard to evaluate. That's why seeking reviews from other customers and comparison sites like EnergySage are so useful to better understand what your options are while keeping the sales pitches at an arm's length until you're ready to act.

Utility rates remain high, and net-metering changes have reduced the value of sending excess electricity back to the grid. A deal that may have looked worthwhile a few years ago might not add up the same way today, particularly if a homeowner misses a policy deadline or loses access to tax incentives.

In the replies, commenters focused heavily on the financing terms and suggested different ways to proceed. Some encouraged the homeowner to consider an outright purchase or a solar loan, while others singled out specific risks, warning that there is "no guarantee that business doesn't just disappear" and that 3.5% escalators are high — similar companies typically offer between 1.99% and 2.99%, with the idea in each case to track close to projected inflation.

What can I do?

For homeowners comparing solar offers, one of the most important steps is to review each proposal carefully, including total system size, escalator clauses, maintenance promises, battery replacement terms, panel upgrade costs, and what happens if the home is sold.

EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar incentives in each state. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages and save on energy costs. Batteries can make a system more resilient and more useful, especially in places with regular blackouts or time-of-use electric rates. Homeowners can explore EnergySage for free information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage's free services can also help cut through the kind of sales pressure that frustrated this homeowner. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. Comparing multiple vetted quotes in one place can make it easier to spot inflated prices, risky escalators, and vague contract language before committing.

One commenter agreed, writing, "Have you checked EnergySage? Way less painful than getting hounded by sales bros."

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