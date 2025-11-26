Homebuyer searches for advice after noticing strange trend taking over the US housing market: 'What is happening right now?'

One Connecticut homebuyer was skeptical when they saw that the majority of homes for sale in their market and price range included at least solar panels. They posted in the r/solar subreddit for help.

"I came on this subreddit to get some advice regarding buying a house with solar," the original poster said. "My big take away was don't take on someone else's lease. … Our realtor gave us a list of everything available under $350k in our preferred towns. There were 4 … Two of them have solar around year 3 of their contracts. A new house just came online today. They're 2 years in, no money down!!! … I love the idea of solar, but none of these situations seem like a good idea, and it's further limiting our already limited chances of finding an appropriate home."

In general, installing solar panels is one of the best options to save money on your utility bills. It can help insulate you against the surge in energy costs across the country, while also ensuring that you have power through disasters and outages when paired with the correct battery storage setup.

However, the original poster is right that leasing isn't for everyone, and the terms of the lease matter. Homeowners should do their own research to determine whether a particular deal is right for them or if buying makes more sense — but leasing can still be a good option, as one commenter pointed out.

"OP, are you aware that in Connecticut having a solar lease is often like 10-15 cents less per kwh than eversource/UI?" the user said. "I'm seeing solar leases that take 20+ years of escalation to reach the CURRENT price of electricity in this area. … If the math makes sense I would personally feel comfortable taking over a solar lease in a heartbeat if i was in the housing market. Just because an owned system can be cheaper doesn't mean the lease is a bad deal."

