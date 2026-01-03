Homeowner seeks advice after quickly souring on newly signed solar contract: 'I'm sure I made a mistake'

"Get out of whatever contract you have with them."

A homeowner asked for advice on a solar lease after realizing they had signed it too quickly without doing enough research beforehand.

In the r/solar subreddit, the poster reported that a salesperson from Freedom Solar Power came to their door and offered a solar lease with $0 down, stating it would lower their electric bill. Everything sounded great to the homeowner, who signed the contract immediately.

But after reviewing it later that night, they noticed a fine-print clause: The bill would increase by nearly 3% year over year to offset rising utility costs. They also realized too late that they would have to buy the system outright after 25 years.

"It all sounded well upfront but the more time I've had to think about it. I'm sure I made a mistake," the OP said.





After considering their options, they decided to apply for a loan for the system and used EnergySage to find installers. They also called Freedom to cancel the contract, which fortunately went smoothly. Commenters, unsurprisingly, told the OP to back out of the contract and never rush into any deal without first conducting extensive research.

"You know the right answer here already. Get out of whatever contract you have with them," one commenter said.

"If someone comes to your home you have 3 days to cancel the contract," another shared. "I too have been contracted by Freedom Power which has gone by several other names in the past before going bankrupt each time."

