Homeowner signs for 51 solar panels, then redesign cuts 13 and promises identical output

A Reddit complaint about a changed solar layout is attracting attention after a homeowner said Sunrun reduced the system size in its "final design" while leaving the projected annual energy output unchanged.

What happened?

The issue centers on two versions of the same project that the homeowner described on r/solar: an initial 51-panel system rated at 20.91 kilowatts peak power and a later redesign with 38 panels totaling 15.58 kWp.

Even with the smaller setup designed for more optimal placement and efficiency, the revised plan still estimated the exact same 17,005 kilowatt-hours of yearly production.

The new proposal seeks to achieve that mainly through moving more panels to the south-facing side of the home while proposing the removal of some trees that would have been casting shade in that area, which are legitimate ways to increase production, though the poster seemed particularly skeptical that the exact same 17,005 kWh of yearly production was proposed despite major changes.

Describing the change, the poster said it showed "about a 24% decrease in panels with supposedly the same production" and added, "I'm skeptical."

They said they asked Sunrun for PVWatts or Aurora reports, an explanation of the shading assumptions, and the "exact per-kilowatt-hour 'Performance Guarantee Refund Rate' explicitly designated for my contract in Exhibit A."

They also wrote: "I do not consent to proceeding with the revised design without this supporting documentation."

Why does it matter?

When a solar system is sized well, it can be a meaningful way to lower electricity costs over time. That can be especially useful for households with higher power demand, including those that charge electric vehicles. The OP in this situation said they have three EVs, which is why they need higher output.

But if a company changes the design after a contract is signed, the savings a homeowner expected may no longer line up with the original proposal.

Much of the discussion centered on the missing support for the production estimate. Output projections can change based on panel wattage, shading, roof layout, and inverter settings, commenters noted. Even so, they said a large reduction in panel count combined with the same annual output estimate was a warning sign.

What are people saying?

Most commenters said the homeowner was right to be cautious, even though the proposed changes with more south-facing panels and tree removal would legitimately increase the efficiency of power production per panel. Most maintained that solar was very much a smart upgrade but that it's smart to compare different quotes carefully to be sure you're getting the best deal.

Referencing the tree removal, a user wrote, "Cutting trees to increase production is not a strategy I'd prefer. Cutting shade trees means your air conditioning load will also go up." This is true during the summer, though a customer located where most months are below room temperature outside could also gain more passive home heating from sunlight, too, in addition to more sunlight to capture on the panels to redirect into an all-season heat pump.

They added, "SunRun has gotten bad reviews for predatory practices, stick with the original design or have them cancel your contract." It's worth noting that Sunrun has plenty of good reviews online, too, and that most major nationwide companies eventually gain many customers with both positive and negative experiences.

Another commenter questioned the lack of technical backup, saying, "If the salesman is unfamiliar with PVWatts, Aurora they are not going to give you any useful feedback."

They also said a drop from 51 to 38 panels with the same production "seems implausible unless you have a lot of tree shading," leading to the request for supporting documentation being so worthwhile. Doing so, theoretically, could lead to identifying an error somewhere, since it would be rare to see such notably different designs yield the same exact annual power production estimate, even if the 38-panel design had more optimal placement.

A third commenter said some system adjustments can influence output estimates but also found the identical figure suspicious: "You can tweak the inverter ratio and that might have gotten them in the same production range but the exact same production is kinda funny."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.