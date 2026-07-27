Texas homeowner wants solar and a battery, but balks at door-to-door reps' pitch

A Texas homeowner in the Austin area preparing to add solar panels and a battery ran into a common obstacle before committing. On the r/solar subreddit, they revealed they had no idea who to trust and how to start.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, an Austin-area homeowner said his family was "ready to go for solar and we also are going to do a battery of some kind."

Instead of directly asking, "hey I'm in Austin who's your solar person?", the poster looked for broader advice on how to judge offers for panel installation, financing, and battery options.

What appeared to worry the homeowner most was whether some sales pitches could be believed.

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"I don't know that I trust the kids walking up to the house claiming they've done '7 installs on my street last week,' but maybe I should I genuinely have no clue," they admitted.

Commenters on the thread agreed with their skepticism around installers making claims.

Instead, they suggested the OP speak with neighbors, compile quotes, and learn about the different offers. They were also supportive of the homeowner's move to install solar panels.

Indeed, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially in a sunny state where cooling bills can run high. Homeowners looking for a place to start like the OP can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

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Why does it matter?

Solar and battery systems can lower monthly utility bills, reduce reliance on the grid, and provide peace of mind during outages, but only if the deal is structured well. A poorly designed contract, an inflated quote, or a confusing financing package can wipe out a significant share of the expected savings.

That is especially important in Texas, where extreme heat can drive up electricity use, and storm-related outages remain a real concern for many homeowners.

Not every installer pitch is easy to verify on the spot. Door-to-door sales representatives are not automatically untrustworthy, but pressure tactics, vague promises, and unverifiable claims about recent neighborhood installs are all reasons for buyers to slow down and compare their options carefully.

EnergySage can aid in that process with free services that can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. These tools can also help separate out shady installers and help zero in on the actual price of installations.

What can I do?

Homeowners researching solar can protect themselves by getting multiple quotes, asking for itemized pricing, and comparing the exact equipment being offered. It can also help to ask about even more of the specifics.

Buyers can ask for proof of licensing, insurance, and recent local installs, along with a proposed system size, estimated annual production, and battery backup capabilities.

Free comparison services can make that process much easier. Readers can also use EnergySage's solar map to see the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with solar panel incentives for each state. Together, these resources can help readers get the best price.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. It can keep essential devices running when the grid is down while storing solar power for use later.

Homeowners who want to learn more can explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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