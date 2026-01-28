More Canadians prepare for blackouts as extreme weather strains grid: '[They] last for one to three days when the grid is out'

"[They] can be designed to back up a partial load or the whole home load."

Aging infrastructure and increasing extreme weather events are straining Canada's power grid. As power outages are becoming more frequent and longer-lasting, residents are installing battery backups to their rooftop solar systems.

GreenUP reported that "battery backup systems are gaining ground" as residents have opted for solar solutions amid unpredictable grid outages. More powerful snowstorms, high winds, and freezing rain have caused physical damage to Canada's power infrastructure, per EcoFlow, resulting in outages that can last for weeks.

One resident in Lakefield, Ontario, Guy Hanchet, shared his experience adding a battery system to his rooftop solar panels. He said his battery backup is connected to the internet, refrigerator, microwave, and TV. "He sees this new system as a valuable upgrade to his home that increases resilience," GreenUP reported.

Pairing solar panels with a battery backup is one of the best ways to protect your home from grid outages and rising electricity costs. Battery systems store excess power generated by your panels during peak times that can later be used during a power outage.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

For homeowners interested in learning more about battery storage options, EnergySage is a great place to start. It offers free tools that detail competitive installation estimates, helping you find a battery system that fits your household's needs. You'll also receive the best price on your home battery option since EnergySage works with Qmerit, an electrification company.

‣ EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

‣ TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Once you add solar energy to your home, you open your household up to even more potential savings. For example, by pairing other energy-efficient electric appliances, such as a heat pump, you can further reduce your utility costs.

Becoming energy independent doesn't just help your wallet. It also protects you against unpredictable weather and unstable grids.

"Batteries can be designed to back up a partial load or the whole home load, but loads can be quite variable depending on what is in the home and the weather," JP Pawliw, Generation Solar co-owner and vice president, told GreenUP. "We generally design them to last for one to three days when the grid is out, while they may last longer if they are able to recharge with the solar panels."

