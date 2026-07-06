Homeowner compares two rooftop solar systems — one clear winner emerges

A homeowner's side-by-side solar story is getting attention online for a frustrating reason: One rooftop system has run with barely a hiccup, while the other has turned into a yearslong repair cycle.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially when your system is designed well and built with reliable equipment. If you're weighing an installation or upgrade, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and makes it easy to compare quotes from installers in one place.

What happened?

The homeowner explained in a Reddit post that their house has two separate 3-kilowatt solar arrays.

Of the two, the system installed in 2016 uses a Fronius inverter and has "mostly been humming along," aside from a datalogger board replacement in 2021. The older 2010 array, which includes 17 panels connected to Enphase microinverters, has been much more problematic.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"The 2010 system has 17 solar panels with Enphase microinverters, and the microinverters have been a headache from the get-go," they explained. Over the years, about half of those microinverters were replaced under warranty, the homeowner said, but they still had to pay installation costs for the last set before the coverage ended.

After the warranty expired, more units failed, the poster wrote: "I now have 2 microinverters that are producing zero Watts and one that is barely producing." They wanted to know if it made sense to find a contractor who could remove the microinverters and connect the panels to a single inverter instead.

They said they had also looked into adding a battery, but estimates were "really high" because the Enphase equipment would need upgrades first, and any battery would work only with that array. The homeowner added that their public utility, SMUD, offers battery rebates.

Why does it matter?

Solar is supposed to save money. But when components keep failing, the promised savings can shrink fast under repeat service calls, replacement delays, and compatibility problems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. Homeowners who want to compare systems can explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

For homeowners still shopping for solar or planning an upgrade, EnergySage's free services can help cut through the confusion. Readers can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, these resources can help readers access available incentives and get the best price for rooftop solar panels.

What are people saying?

There was plenty of conversation in the thread about what the original poster could do; however, the general consensus was that it's time for a new solar array.

"Time to scrap the 2010 system. 17 panels for 3kw. You can easily double, probably almost triple that capacity with new panels," one person wrote.

Another Redditor replied: "Right? the math on that says those panels are about 175W. Panels are 440 watts now. If they're the same size or you could get 17 panels up, that would be 7.480kW."

A third person suggested waiting until the current administration is out of office, writing: "Maybe stick it out a couple more years to see if the administration changes and tariffs and such get dropped. May get back some solar tax credits."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.