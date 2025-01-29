  • Home Home

Outraged renter shares shocking images after discovering landlord's landscaping job: 'There really are no words'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A renter shared the atrocious sod job around their yard to r/landscaping, and everyone was quick to agree on its poor quality. 

The renter had lived there for five years and never had a lawn in that time. This is because the property is on a slope, and previous attempts to seed a lawn were simply washed away. The most they could do was provide annual mulch protection to the property's tree. 

Things took a turn when the homeowners association insisted that a lawn be planted. The landlord clearly went for the lowest bidder, as the landscaper laid down a weed barrier, mulch, and then sod with gaps between the pieces. To add insult to injury, the renter said that any fines issued to the landlord over the issue would just trickle down to them. 

There are a few things wrong here. For one, weed barriers are ineffective, don't last, and leave a big mess behind. The original poster rightly pointed out that even if the barrier prevented weeds from growing, it would also prevent grass from growing. One commenter piled on with advice on how to do the job properly. 

"You should prep the base with a min 75mm of good quality loam, level it off, throw down started fert, and then lay your turf," they wrote. "After which you use a roller to go over the turf so it makes good contact with new soil and finally top dress with a triple washed sand."

Grass is overrated anyway. Mix it up by rewilding your yard and providing a home for local pollinators, promoting biodiversity, and helping minimize the soil erosion that stopped grass from growing in this renter's yard in the first place.

The hate for this sod job was unanimous.

"There really are no words to describe how [bad] that sod job is. Is it so damn hard to get grass to grow?" one commenter said.

"On a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being the worst I can imagine that is about a -20. I honestly didn't think anyone could be that lazy. That's a new low for me," another said. 

