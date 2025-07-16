Homeowner thrilled after capturing image of unusual creature visiting garden: 'Looks like a bee and a shrimp had a baby'

"These are my favorite babies in the insect kingdom."

A home gardener in North Carolina caught a glimpse of a translucent winged insect and had to share the news with fellow nature lovers.

In the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, the poster shared a close-up of the bug's yellow and black, shrimp-shaped body and see-through wings. In the caption, the OP stated that it's their "first snowberry clearwing moth."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the OP said that it appeared on early sunflowers, specifying that they live in the 8a hardiness zone in North Carolina.

In part, this visitor may be a result of native plant gardening or rewilding their lawn. Native lawns and gardens offer numerous benefits to people, animals, and the environment.

Choosing plants that are native to your hardiness zone means they are already well-adapted to the local conditions. That helps reduce the need for fertilizer and water, according to Rewilding Magazine. Using less of these ultimately saves you time and money.

The Florida Museum further emphasized that native plants promote biodiversity and prevent erosion, keeping your lawn healthy and attractive to vital pollinators that protect our food supply.

Plus, native plants and gardens can make it easier to control pests. According to Science News Explores, biodiversity attracts birds and other animals to the area, which then eat the pests. That means you'll have to spend less on pest control and can avoid having to replace plants.

Finding unique critters in the garden is another benefit of cultivating a luscious habitat, like this person who found a pellucid hawk moth or the endangered monarch caterpillar.

People in the post's comments were excited to see such a clear picture of the rare moth that the OP attracted to their garden.

"Aww it looks like a bee and a shrimp had a baby," said one person.

Another wrote, "These are my favorite babies in the insect kingdom."

And a third referenced why this moth's presence is a good find: "Wooo!! BIODIVERSITY INTENSIFIES."

If you're interested in creating a native lawn or garden that can help attract visitors like this one, start by figuring out your hardiness zone. Then, you can determine which plants are the best for your area.

For eco-friendly and low-maintenance lawn options, the National Wildlife Federation recommends exploring ground covers like buffalo grass, white clover, and violets.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



